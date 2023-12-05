If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Milam County, Texas today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milano High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Groesbeck High School at Cameron Yoe High School