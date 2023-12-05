Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Mills County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mills County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mullin High School at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
