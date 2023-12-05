We have high school basketball action in Parker County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spurger High School at Apple Springs High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Apple Springs, TX

Apple Springs, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Community Christian High School at Victory Baptist Academy