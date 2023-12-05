Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Augustine County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in San Augustine County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
San Augustine County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville High School at San Augustine High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
