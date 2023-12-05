How to Watch SFA vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- In games SFA shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 180th.
- The 'Jacks score 16.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (62).
- SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 62 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SFA scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 14.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.6).
- SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.1, 42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Utah State
|L 79-49
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 68-66
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|12/5/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/19/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
