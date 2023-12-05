The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-3.5) 138.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

SFA has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the 'Jacks' seven games have gone over the point total.

Louisiana Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, just one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.

