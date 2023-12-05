SFA vs. Louisiana Tech December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2) will meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Chrishawn Christmas: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Louisiana Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Crawford: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keaston Willis: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Hunter: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
