The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats score an average of 69.2 points per game, 16 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.2 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Texas Tech is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The Red Raiders average 73.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.8 the Bearkats allow.

Texas Tech is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Sam Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.

The Red Raiders are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bearkats allow to opponents (42.3%).

The Bearkats' 35 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Red Raiders have conceded.

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Bailey Maupin: 15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Texas Tech Schedule