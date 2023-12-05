The No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 62nd.

The 85.8 points per game the Huskies record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72).

UConn is 7-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

This season, North Carolina has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 87th.

The Tar Heels' 86.3 points per game are 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.

North Carolina has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (70.1).

Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last season, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.

At home, UConn drained one more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.

At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

North Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/1/2023 @ Kansas L 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden 12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule