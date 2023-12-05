The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at American Bank Center. This contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Paige Allen: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

