The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have hit.
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
  • The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers put up are 6.1 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.9).
  • When Xavier puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 3-3.

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
  • This season, Delaware has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.3% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens rank 269th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 8.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers give up (68.0).
  • Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).
  • The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (67.1).
  • At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.9.
  • At home, Delaware drained 6.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Delaware's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (30.7%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UNC Greensboro L 88-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 George Washington L 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena

