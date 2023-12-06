How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Wildcats are the 342nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lumberjacks rank 342nd.
- The Wildcats average 69.0 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 73.5 the Lumberjacks allow.
- Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Abilene Christian put up 9.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (71.5).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last year, ceding 64.0 points per game, compared to 78.2 away from home.
- Abilene Christian averaged 7.4 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 36.8% away from home.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Missouri State
|L 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 86-71
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|L 79-74
|Teague Center
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|-
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Teague Center
