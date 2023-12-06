Houston Christian vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) at Allen Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-50 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.
The Huskies head into this game on the heels of a 49-44 victory against Wichita State on Monday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Christian vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 75, Houston Christian 50
Other Southland Predictions
- Lamar vs Texas A&M
- Tarleton State vs Northwestern State
- McNeese vs Kansas State
- Southern Utah vs Texas A&M-Commerce
- New Orleans vs Tulane
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs Texas A&M-CC
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies defeated the No. 228-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 49-44, on December 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Huskies have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 49-44 on the road over Wichita State (No. 228) on December 4
Houston Christian Leaders
- N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Kennedy Wilson: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Amy Cotton: 4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.0 points per game, 322nd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 215th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.