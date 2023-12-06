The Rice Owls (3-5) will visit the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
  • The Cougars average 75 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.5 the Owls give up.
  • Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston scored 77.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • The Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (60.9).
  • When playing at home, Houston drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier W 66-60 Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M - Toyota Center

