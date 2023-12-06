The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

  • Hanley is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Hanley has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

