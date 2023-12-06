The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Lamar vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 69.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 50.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.5 points, Lamar is 4-1.

Texas A&M's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The Aggies score 72.3 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 53.2 the Cardinals allow.

Texas A&M has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 53.2 points.

When Lamar gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Aggies are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Cardinals shoot 46.1% from the field, 14.1% higher than the Aggies allow.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Akasha Davis: 13 PTS, 66.7 FG%

13 PTS, 66.7 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.7 PTS, 2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.7 PTS, 2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Schedule