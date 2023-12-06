How to Watch Rice vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Rice vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (34.9%).
- Rice has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 191st.
- The Owls' 77.0 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars allow.
- Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rice averaged 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.2.
- The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Rice made fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) as well.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
