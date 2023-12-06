The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) face the SMU Mustangs (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 4.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 70.3 205th
117th 68 Points Allowed 75.6 323rd
111th 32.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th
88th 14.3 Assists 13.6 136th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.