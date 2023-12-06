There are five games featuring a Southland team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Lamar Cardinals versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network +
Tarleton State Texans at Northwestern State Demons 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -
Houston Christian Huskies at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -
McNeese Cowgirls at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

