On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) will be trying to snap a 14-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-11.5) 224.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-11) 224 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 105.9 per contest to rank second in the NBA.

The Spurs' -236 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 123.9 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams average a combined 224.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 229.8 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Spurs and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

