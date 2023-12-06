The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -11.5 224.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 15 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

San Antonio's outings this season have a 235.5-point average over/under, 11.0 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have come away with two wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 7 36.8% 112.8 224.3 105.9 229.8 221.2 Spurs 15 78.9% 111.5 224.3 123.9 229.8 230.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over five times.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

The Spurs put up 5.6 more points per game (111.5) than the Timberwolves allow (105.9).

San Antonio has put together a 6-8 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Spurs and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 7-12 0-1 13-6 Timberwolves 11-8 0-1 10-9

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Spurs Timberwolves 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 6-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 123.9 Points Allowed (PG) 105.9 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-4 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-1

