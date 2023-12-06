See the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-16), which currently includes two players listed (including Victor Wembanyama), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) at Target Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Spurs' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans. Devin Vassell scored a team-leading 14 points for the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Questionable Illness 6.4 1.1 1.8 Victor Wembanyama PF Questionable Hip 19.3 9.7 2.6

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

