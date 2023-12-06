Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Dease: 9.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 4.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|92nd
|80.4
|Points Scored
|80.4
|92nd
|122nd
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|82
|341st
|33rd
|39.6
|Rebounds
|34
|164th
|15th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|146th
|180th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|272nd
|20th
|18.8
|Assists
|18.8
|20th
|299th
|14
|Turnovers
|15.6
|346th
