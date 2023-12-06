The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Texas Tech shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Mavericks are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 185th.

The Red Raiders record 5.3 more points per game (73) than the Mavericks give up (67.7).

Texas Tech has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Texas Tech put up 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did away from home (66).

The Red Raiders allowed 68.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.1 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule