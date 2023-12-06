Texas Tech vs. Omaha: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Omaha matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-20.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-20.5)
|143.5
|-4500
|+1600
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Red Raiders games have gone over the point total.
- Omaha has put together a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Mavericks have hit the over twice.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Texas Tech's national championship odds (+15000) place it just 56th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 52nd.
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
