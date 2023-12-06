Texas Tech vs. Omaha December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Warren Washington: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaacs: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
