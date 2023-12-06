The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 123 - Spurs 104

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 12.5)

Timberwolves (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-18.4)

Timberwolves (-18.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Timberwolves (11-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.9% of the time, 21.1% more often than the Spurs (7-12-0) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Minnesota does it in fewer games (52.6% of the time) than San Antonio (68.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 12-2, a better record than the Spurs have put up (2-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in points scored (111.5 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (123.9).

At 42.3 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds allowed, San Antonio is 24th and 19th in the league, respectively.

With 29.2 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the NBA.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Spurs make 12.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 35% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.