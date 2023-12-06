The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) travel to face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.

The Vaqueros score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.3.

At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.

UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

