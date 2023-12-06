Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Collins, in his most recent game (December 1 loss against the Pelicans), produced 12 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.8 14.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.6 PRA -- 23.7 23.6 PR -- 19.8 20 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach Collins Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Collins is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are second in the NBA, allowing 105.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have conceded 42.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have given up 24.4 per contest, fourth in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 24 11 2 5 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.