Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Duval County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Duval County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Isidro High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freer High School at Jourdanton High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
