Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
Will Evgenii Dadonov find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- Dadonov has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:47
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
