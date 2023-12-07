Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Garza County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellman-Union High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland High School at Kress High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
