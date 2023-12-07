Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Texas today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont at Sabine Pass High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 7

3:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School at The Emery/Weiner School