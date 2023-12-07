Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sherman County This Week
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sherman County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Sherman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Stratford High School - Stratford at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
