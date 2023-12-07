We have high school basketball action in Swisher County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Swisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southland High School at Kress High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 7

12:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Meadow, TX

Meadow, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Kress High School at Dawson ISD