The Chicago Bulls (8-14) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Spurs 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.1)

Bulls (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Spurs (8-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 3.6% more often than the Bulls (8-14-0) this season.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (38.9%).

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the total 65% of the time this season (13 out of 20). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (12 out of 22).

The Bulls have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-5) this season while the Spurs have a .105 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the league (110.7 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (122.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (42.7 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.1 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.7).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.