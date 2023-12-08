Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Hopkins County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Como-Pickton High School at Chisum High School
- Game Time: 2:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitewright High School at Sulphur Bluff High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfe City at Como-Pickton High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
