Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Southland teams. That matchup is the Houston Cougars versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Cougars at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
