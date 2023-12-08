The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama puts up 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson posts 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Zach Collins puts up 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Devin Vassell averages 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan this year.

Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bulls are getting 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while delivering 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spurs vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Spurs Bulls 110.5 Points Avg. 106.2 123.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8 45.5% Field Goal % 44.4% 34.0% Three Point % 34.9%

