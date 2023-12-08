The San Antonio Spurs' (3-17) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Friday, December 8 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (8-14) at Frost Bank Center. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Their last time out, the Spurs lost 102-94 to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the Spurs' loss, Devin Vassell led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding three rebounds and two assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Thumb 13.8 6.1 3.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Illness), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.