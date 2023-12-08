The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) will try to stop a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (8-14) on December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 114.8 points per game, compared to 106.5 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 122.5 points per game at home, and 123.2 away.

The Spurs average 2.4 more assists per game at home (30.1) than away (27.7).

Spurs Injuries