Friday's game between the Houston Cougars (5-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69, heavily favoring Houston to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Lions came out on top in their most recent matchup 73-67 against Southern Utah on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 80, Texas A&M-Commerce 69

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

Against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on November 20, the Lions secured their best win of the season, an 84-75 home victory.

The Lions have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

The Lions have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 145) on November 20

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 180) on December 1

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 223) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Jordyn Newsome: 12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 10.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) and give up 73.4 per contest (316th in college basketball).

The Lions are posting 83.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 60.3 points per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce surrenders 59.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 87.0 in road games.

