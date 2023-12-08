Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 102-94 loss to the Timberwolves, Wembanyama had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wembanyama's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.9 18.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.7 10.7 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 31.1 31.6 PR -- 28.6 28.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Wembanyama's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Wembanyama has made 7.0 shots per game, which accounts for 16.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wembanyama's Spurs average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.3 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 29th in the NBA, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.