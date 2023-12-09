How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will visit the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston Christian has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 229th.
- The Huskies average only 3.6 more points per game (72) than the Longhorns allow (68.4).
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).
- Beyond the arc, Houston Christian made fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ TCU
|L 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Rice
|L 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 95-58
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
