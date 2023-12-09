Saturday's game between the No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) and Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 83-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Houston vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 83, Jackson State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-28.2)

Houston (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Houston is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Jackson State's 4-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 1-8-0 and the Tigers are 5-3-0.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 75.0 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 49.1 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +233 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.9 points per game.

Houston comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.4 boards. It is pulling down 38.8 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per contest.

Houston makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (5.2). It is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (131st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.2%.

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and give up 65.9 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.2 per game (sixth in college basketball play) while forcing 16.1 (16th in college basketball).

