The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • Houston is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 216th.
  • The Cougars score 75.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers allow.
  • When Houston totals more than 81.5 points, it is 2-0.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Houston performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 60.9.
  • Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier W 66-60 Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice W 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State - Fertitta Center

