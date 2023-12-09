How to Watch Houston vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Houston is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 216th.
- The Cougars score 75.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers allow.
- When Houston totals more than 81.5 points, it is 2-0.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Houston performed better in home games last season, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 60.9.
- Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|W 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Fertitta Center
