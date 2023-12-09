Should you wager on Mason Marchment to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

  • Marchment has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Marchment averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:49 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

