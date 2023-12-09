Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed in this article, with 12 games on the NHL slate Saturday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score

Bruins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Pastrnak's stats: 14 goals in 25 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Matthews' stats: 16 goals in 23 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 MacKinnon's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +120 to score

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Skinner's stats: 11 goals in 27 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 23 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +125 to score

Sabres vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Thompson's stats: 7 goals in 18 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score

Senators vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Tkachuk's stats: 13 goals in 21 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Kucherov's stats: 17 goals in 27 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +130 to score

Bruins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 25 games

