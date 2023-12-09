Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 9?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in two games (one shot).
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 6-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
