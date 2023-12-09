The Rice Owls (3-3) will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Rice vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Rice Players to Watch

Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Shelby Hayes: 5.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

